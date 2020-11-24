Has Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AIMC and the rest of the Industrial Products group's stocks.

Altra Industrial Motion is one of 211 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AIMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIMC's full-year earnings has moved 27.30% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AIMC has returned 50.86% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 17.10%. As we can see, Altra Industrial Motion is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, AIMC belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.15% this year, meaning that AIMC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track AIMC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.