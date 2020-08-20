Has Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Altra Industrial Motion is one of 213 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AIMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIMC's full-year earnings has moved 20.11% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AIMC has returned 6.52% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 0.33% on average. This means that Altra Industrial Motion is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AIMC belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.03% this year, meaning that AIMC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AIMC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

