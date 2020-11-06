Has Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AIMC and the rest of the Industrial Products group's stocks.

Altra Industrial Motion is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 211 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AIMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIMC's full-year earnings has moved 27.30% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AIMC has gained about 28.11% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 10.67% on average. This means that Altra Industrial Motion is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, AIMC belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.23% so far this year, so AIMC is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Industrial Products sector will want to keep a close eye on AIMC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

