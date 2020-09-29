Has Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AIMC and the rest of the Industrial Products group's stocks.

Altra Industrial Motion is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AIMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIMC's full-year earnings has moved 18.82% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AIMC has moved about 3.65% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 0.17% on average. As we can see, Altra Industrial Motion is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, AIMC is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.86% so far this year, meaning that AIMC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track AIMC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

