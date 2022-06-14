Has Altimmune (ALT) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Altimmune, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1181 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Altimmune, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALT's full-year earnings has moved 17.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ALT has returned about 0.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 16.3%. This shows that Altimmune, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS). The stock is up 4.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 153.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Altimmune, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 231 individual stocks and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 28.6% so far this year, meaning that ALT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. falls under the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 104 stocks and is ranked #184. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -35.8%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Altimmune, Inc. and Sensus Healthcare, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

