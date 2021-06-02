Has Alphabet (GOOG) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Alphabet (GOOG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alphabet is one of 621 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GOOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOG's full-year earnings has moved 27.32% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, GOOG has returned 38.70% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 12.44% on average. This means that Alphabet is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, GOOG is a member of the Internet - Services industry, which includes 49 individual companies and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.75% so far this year, so GOOG is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track GOOG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.