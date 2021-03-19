Has Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 626 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AOSL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOSL's full-year earnings has moved 39.77% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AOSL has returned 45.18% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 2.68%. This means that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, AOSL is a member of the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.55% so far this year, so AOSL is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to AOSL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

