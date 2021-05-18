Has Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AOSL and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 620 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AOSL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOSL's full-year earnings has moved 18.43% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AOSL has returned 24.75% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 8.34% on average. This shows that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, AOSL belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.13% so far this year, so AOSL is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track AOSL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

