Has Ally Financial (ALLY) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Ally Financial (ALLY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ally Financial is one of 908 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ALLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLY's full-year earnings has moved 26.98% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ALLY has returned about 49.24% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 20.62%. As we can see, Ally Financial is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, ALLY is a member of the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 52.53% so far this year, so ALLY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

ALLY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.