Has Ally Financial (ALLY) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Ally Financial (ALLY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Ally Financial is one of 898 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ALLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLY's full-year earnings has moved 35.08% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ALLY has gained about 48.99% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 18.35% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ally Financial is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, ALLY is a member of the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 43.59% this year, meaning that ALLY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to ALLY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

