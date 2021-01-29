Has Ally Financial (ALLY) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ally Financial (ALLY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ALLY and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Ally Financial is one of 887 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ALLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLY's full-year earnings has moved 21.84% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ALLY has returned 2.22% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 0.86%. This shows that Ally Financial is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ALLY belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.12% so far this year, meaning that ALLY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to ALLY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

