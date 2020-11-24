Has AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is one of 895 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AB's full-year earnings has moved 3.45% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AB has moved about 4.76% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 6.56% on average. As we can see, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, AB is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.08% this year, meaning that AB is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to AB as it looks to continue its solid performance.

