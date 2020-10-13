Has AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a member of our Finance group, which includes 899 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AB's full-year earnings has moved 3.46% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AB has gained about 5.58% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 12.63% on average. As we can see, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, AB is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.73% so far this year, so AB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track AB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

