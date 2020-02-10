Has AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AB and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is one of 843 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AB's full-year earnings has moved 3.92% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AB has returned about 13.35% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 0.23%. This shows that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AB belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.08% this year, meaning that AB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AB will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

