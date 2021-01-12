Has Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Allena Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 980 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ALNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALNA's full-year earnings has moved 0.71% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ALNA has gained about 6.25% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 3.58%. This shows that Allena Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ALNA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 445 individual stocks and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.62% so far this year, so ALNA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

ALNA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.