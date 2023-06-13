Has Allegiant (ALGT) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Allegiant Travel (ALGT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Allegiant Travel is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 132 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Allegiant Travel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALGT's full-year earnings has moved 51.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ALGT has returned 65.6% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 5.6%. As we can see, Allegiant Travel is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR). The stock is up 24.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Allegiant Travel belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22% so far this year, meaning that ALGT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #79. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Allegiant Travel and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.