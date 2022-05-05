Has Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Allegiance Bancshares is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 894 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allegiance Bancshares is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABTX's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ABTX has gained about 0.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -7.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Allegiance Bancshares is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is F.N.B. (FNB). The stock is up 0.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for F.N.B.'s current year EPS has increased 7.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Allegiance Bancshares is a member of the Banks - Southeast industry, which includes 66 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.5% so far this year, so ABTX is performing better in this area. F.N.B. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Allegiance Bancshares and F.N.B. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

