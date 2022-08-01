Has Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Alimera Sciences (ALIM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Alimera Sciences is one of 1189 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alimera Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALIM's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ALIM has moved about 11.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 12.4%. As we can see, Alimera Sciences is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Eli Lilly (LLY) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.4%.

The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly's current year EPS has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Alimera Sciences is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 558 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 18.9% so far this year, so ALIM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Eli Lilly belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #136. The industry has moved +9.3% year to date.

Alimera Sciences and Eli Lilly could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

