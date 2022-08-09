Has Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Alignment Healthcare is one of 1189 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alignment Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALHC's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ALHC has moved about 19.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 14.9% on average. This means that Alignment Healthcare is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX). The stock is up 2.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alignment Healthcare belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 66 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 24.6% this year, meaning that ALHC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 223-stock industry is currently ranked #90. The industry has moved -17.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Alignment Healthcare and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

