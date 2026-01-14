Has Alico (ALCO) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Alico (ALCO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alico is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 180 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alico is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALCO's full-year earnings has moved 28.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ALCO has moved about 2.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 0.7%. This shows that Alico is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (OTLY). The stock is up 5.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 11% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alico belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.3% so far this year, so ALCO is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR belongs to the Food - Dairy Products industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #7. The industry has moved -12% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Alico and Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

