Has Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 908 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ALXN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALXN's full-year earnings has moved 3.55% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ALXN has moved about 0.40% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.16%. This means that Alexion Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ALXN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 389 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.27% so far this year, so ALXN is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ALXN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.