Has Alcoa (AA) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Alcoa (AA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alcoa is one of 218 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AA's full-year earnings has moved 109.11% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AA has moved about 54.58% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 36.92% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Alcoa is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, AA belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.50% so far this year, meaning that AA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Industrial Products sector will want to keep a close eye on AA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

