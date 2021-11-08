Has Alcoa (AA) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Alcoa (AA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alcoa is one of 224 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AA's full-year earnings has moved 40.86% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AA has moved about 107.64% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 16.79% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Alcoa is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, AA is a member of the Metal Products - Distribution industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 48.76% so far this year, meaning that AA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to AA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

