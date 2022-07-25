Has Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Albireo Pharma (ALBO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Albireo Pharma is one of 1189 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Albireo Pharma is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALBO's full-year earnings has moved 8.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ALBO has returned 2.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 13.2% on average. This means that Albireo Pharma is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP). The stock has returned 1.6% year-to-date.

For GT Biopharma, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 48.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Albireo Pharma belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 558 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 21.1% so far this year, so ALBO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. GT Biopharma, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Albireo Pharma and GT Biopharma, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.