Has Albany International (AIN) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Albany International (AIN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Albany International is one of 230 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Albany International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIN's full-year earnings has moved 9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AIN has returned 0.9% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -17%. As we can see, Albany International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI). The stock has returned 0.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Heritage-Crystal Clean's current year EPS has increased 17.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Albany International belongs to the Textile - Products industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.6% so far this year, meaning that AIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Heritage-Crystal Clean falls under the Pollution Control industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #62. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.4%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Albany International and Heritage-Crystal Clean as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

