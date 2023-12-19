Has Alamos Gold (AGI) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Alamos Gold (AGI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alamos Gold is one of 230 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alamos Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGI's full-year earnings has moved 22.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AGI has moved about 35% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 11% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Alamos Gold is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Air Liquide (AIQUY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.7%.

In Air Liquide's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Alamos Gold belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.3% so far this year, so AGI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Air Liquide belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry. This 28-stock industry is currently ranked #232. The industry has moved -3% year to date.

Alamos Gold and Air Liquide could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

