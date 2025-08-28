Has Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 973 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKRO's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AKRO has returned 73.2% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 2.4%. This means that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Stryker (SYK). The stock has returned 9.2% year-to-date.

For Stryker, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Akero Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 486 individual stocks and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.3% so far this year, meaning that AKRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Stryker falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 84 stocks and is ranked #107. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. and Stryker as they could maintain their solid performance.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.