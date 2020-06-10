Has Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Akero Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 888 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AKRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKRO's full-year earnings has moved 16.44% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AKRO has returned 12.82% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.21%. This means that Akero Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, AKRO belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 382 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.10% so far this year, so AKRO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AKRO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

