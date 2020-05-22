Has Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Akero Therapeutics is one of 889 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AKRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKRO's full-year earnings has moved 16.57% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AKRO has returned 5.56% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1.90%. This shows that Akero Therapeutics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AKRO belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 382 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.59% so far this year, so AKRO is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

AKRO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

