Has AirJoule Technologies Corporation (AIRJ) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AirJoule Technologies Corporation (AIRJ) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

AirJoule Technologies Corporation is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 234 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AirJoule Technologies Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRJ's full-year earnings has moved 54.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AIRJ has gained about 15.7% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 11%. This means that AirJoule Technologies Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Quad/Graphics (QUAD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 34.6%.

The consensus estimate for Quad/Graphics' current year EPS has increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AirJoule Technologies Corporation belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 112 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.4% so far this year, meaning that AIRJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Quad/Graphics, however, belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #163. The industry has moved -15% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to AirJoule Technologies Corporation and Quad/Graphics as they could maintain their solid performance.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (AIRJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.