Has Airbus Group (EADSY) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Airbus Group (EADSY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Airbus Group is one of 43 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Airbus Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EADSY's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, EADSY has gained about 2.8% so far this year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of -8.4%. As we can see, Airbus Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Elbit Systems (ESLT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.5%.

For Elbit Systems, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Airbus Group belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #226 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 26.6% this year, meaning that EADSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Elbit Systems belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #225. The industry has moved +14.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Airbus Group and Elbit Systems as they could maintain their solid performance.

