Has Air Industries Group (AIRI) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Air Industries (AIRI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Air Industries is one of 46 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Air Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRI's full-year earnings has moved 92.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AIRI has returned about 98.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 4.1% on average. As we can see, Air Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 32.3%.

In Vertical Aerospace Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Air Industries belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.3% this year, meaning that AIRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Air Industries and Vertical Aerospace Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

