Has Ahold (ADRNY) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Ahold NV (ADRNY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Ahold NV is one of 173 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ahold NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRNY's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ADRNY has gained about 18.2% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 2.5%. This shows that Ahold NV is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Adecoagro (AGRO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 91.9%.

In Adecoagro's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 79.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ahold NV is a member of the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.9% this year, meaning that ADRNY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Adecoagro, however, belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #193. The industry has moved +26.2% so far this year.

Ahold NV and Adecoagro could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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