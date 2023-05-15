Has Ahold (ADRNY) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ahold NV (ADRNY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ahold NV is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 192 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ahold NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRNY's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ADRNY has moved about 17.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 3.2%. As we can see, Ahold NV is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 76.6%.

In Vita Coco Company, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 34.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ahold NV belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.1% so far this year, so ADRNY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. however, belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #25. The industry has moved +10.6% so far this year.

Ahold NV and Vita Coco Company, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

