Has AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AgroFresh Solutions is one of 239 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AGFS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGFS's full-year earnings has moved 25.32% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AGFS has gained about 12.02% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of -7.89% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AgroFresh Solutions is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, AGFS belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #118 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 34.16% so far this year, so AGFS is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track AGFS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.