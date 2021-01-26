Has AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is AGNC Investment (AGNC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

AGNC Investment is a member of our Finance group, which includes 887 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AGNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGNC's full-year earnings has moved 6.42% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AGNC has returned 3.46% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 2.48% on average. This means that AGNC Investment is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AGNC belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #126 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.49% so far this year, so AGNC is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to AGNC as it looks to continue its solid performance.

