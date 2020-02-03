Has AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of AGNC Investment (AGNC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AGNC and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

AGNC Investment is one of 843 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AGNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGNC's full-year earnings has moved 11.21% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AGNC has gained about 5.15% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 2.35% on average. This means that AGNC Investment is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, AGNC belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #212 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.56% so far this year, so AGNC is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track AGNC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.