Has AGNC Investment (AGNC) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AGNC Investment (AGNC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AGNC Investment is one of 846 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AGNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGNC's full-year earnings has moved 6.94% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AGNC has moved about 0.80% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 0.03% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AGNC Investment is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, AGNC belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track AGNC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.