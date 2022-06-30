Has Agilysys (AGYS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Agilysys (AGYS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Agilysys is one of 662 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Agilysys is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGYS' full-year earnings has moved 16.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AGYS has returned about 0.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 29.7% on average. This means that Agilysys is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Atlantic Tele-Network (ATNI) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.9%.

For Atlantic Tele-Network, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 57.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Agilysys belongs to the Computer - Integrated Systems industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.6% so far this year, so AGYS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Atlantic Tele-Network belongs to the Wireless National industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #87. The industry has moved +6.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Agilysys and Atlantic Tele-Network as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.