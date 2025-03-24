Has Ageas (AGESY) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ageas SA (AGESY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ageas SA is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 867 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ageas SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGESY's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AGESY has returned 24.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 2.4% on average. This shows that Ageas SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD). The stock is up 19.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Robinhood Markets, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 52.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Ageas SA belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.8% so far this year, so AGESY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Robinhood Markets, Inc. falls under the Financial - Investment Bank industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #27. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.2%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Ageas SA and Robinhood Markets, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

