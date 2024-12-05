Has Affirm (AFRM) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Affirm Holdings (AFRM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Affirm Holdings is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 305 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Affirm Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFRM's full-year earnings has moved 35.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AFRM has moved about 46.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 25.9% on average. This means that Affirm Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sezzle Inc. (SEZL). The stock has returned 1696.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Sezzle Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 45.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Affirm Holdings belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.6% so far this year, so AFRM is performing better in this area. Sezzle Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Affirm Holdings and Sezzle Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.