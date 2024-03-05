Has Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Affiliated Managers Group is one of 856 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Affiliated Managers Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMG's full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AMG has returned about 5.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 4.8%. As we can see, Affiliated Managers Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Corebridge Financial (CRBG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11%.

For Corebridge Financial, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Affiliated Managers Group belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.3% so far this year, so AMG is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Corebridge Financial, however, belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this 36-stock industry is ranked #38. The industry has moved +5.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Affiliated Managers Group and Corebridge Financial as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

