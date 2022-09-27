Has AerSale (ASLE) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. AerSale Corporation (ASLE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AerSale Corporation is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 45 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AerSale Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASLE's full-year earnings has moved 47.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ASLE has gained about 3.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have lost about 11% on average. As we can see, AerSale Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AeroVironment (AVAV). The stock has returned 38.1% year-to-date.

For AeroVironment, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AerSale Corporation is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #209 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.5% so far this year, meaning that ASLE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. AeroVironment is also part of the same industry.

AerSale Corporation and AeroVironment could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.