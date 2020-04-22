Has Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is one of 894 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ARPO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARPO's full-year earnings has moved 21.74% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ARPO has gained about 14.82% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 6.01%. As we can see, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, ARPO belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 384 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.60% so far this year, meaning that ARPO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ARPO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

