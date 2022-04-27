Has Aegon (AEG) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Aegon NV (AEG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aegon NV is one of 895 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aegon NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEG's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AEG has moved about 6.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 8.8%. This shows that Aegon NV is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 37.9%.

In Preferred Apartment Communities' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aegon NV is a member of the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #207 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.5% so far this year, so AEG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Preferred Apartment Communities, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry. Currently, this 26-stock industry is ranked #60. The industry has moved -5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Aegon NV and Preferred Apartment Communities. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

