Has Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 887 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AGLE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGLE's full-year earnings has moved 37.48% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AGLE has returned 28.80% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1.21%. This shows that Aeglea BioTherapeutics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AGLE belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 381 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.49% so far this year, so AGLE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AGLE. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.