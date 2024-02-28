Has Adyen (ADYEY) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (ADYEY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is one of 313 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADYEY's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ADYEY has gained about 22.7% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 9.6%. As we can see, Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Elastic (ESTC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.4%.

Over the past three months, Elastic's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.1% this year, meaning that ADYEY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Elastic falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 174 stocks and is ranked #82. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.8%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR and Elastic as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (ADYEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.