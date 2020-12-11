Has Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Advanced Energy Industries is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 615 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AEIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEIS's full-year earnings has moved 27.51% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AEIS has returned about 37.12% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 37.01%. As we can see, Advanced Energy Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, AEIS is a member of the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 55.88% this year, meaning that AEIS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on AEIS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

