Has Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Adtalem Global Education is one of 267 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adtalem Global Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATGE's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ATGE has gained about 13.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 1.9% on average. As we can see, Adtalem Global Education is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Gray Media (GTN). The stock is up 40% year-to-date.

For Gray Media, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 35.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adtalem Global Education belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4% so far this year, meaning that ATGE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Gray Media, however, belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #36. The industry has moved +9.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Adtalem Global Education and Gray Media as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

