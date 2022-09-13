Has ADT (ADT) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is ADT (ADT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ADT is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 228 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ADT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADT's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ADT has gained about 3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 15% on average. As we can see, ADT is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sonoco (SON). The stock is up 13% year-to-date.

For Sonoco, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, ADT belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 23.3% this year, meaning that ADT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sonoco falls under the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #75. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.8%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on ADT and Sonoco as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





